Is Proterra Inc. (PTRA) a Keeper?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Proterra and Miami-Dade County Announce Landmark EV Technology Project For Fleet Electrification

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ :PTRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Proterra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00. PTRA currently public float of 20.81M and currently shorts hold a 23.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTRA was 861.40K shares.

PTRA’s Market Performance

PTRA stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of 2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Proterra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.16% for PTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.65% for the last 200 days.

PTRA Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -0.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw 50.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.