Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Advantage Solutions to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :ADV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Advantage Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $2.67 above the current price. ADV currently public float of 98.24M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADV was 588.75K shares.

ADV’s Market Performance

ADV stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.13% and a quarterly performance of -4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Advantage Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.03% for ADV stocks with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADV reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ADV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

ADV Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from Kaye Dean, who purchase 2,582 shares at the price of $11.56 back on Mar 23. After this action, Kaye Dean now owns 24,457 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $29,848 using the latest closing price.

Stevens Brian, the CFO & COO of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 4,310 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stevens Brian is holding 4,310 shares at $50,039 based on the most recent closing price.