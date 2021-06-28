Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s stock price has collected 6.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Plug Power, Virgin Galactic, Overstock.com, Alcoa, or Freeport-McMoRan?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.24, which is $6.4 above the current price. FCX currently public float of 1.46B and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 24.57M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went up by 6.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.87% and a quarterly performance of 12.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 236.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of 26.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $40.30 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FCX, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

FCX Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.33. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 43.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from FORD GERALD J, who sale 18,200 shares at the price of $40.99 back on Jun 07. After this action, FORD GERALD J now owns 0 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $745,945 using the latest closing price.

FORD GERALD J, the Director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 20,800 shares at $43.23 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that FORD GERALD J is holding 18,200 shares at $899,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 23.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.