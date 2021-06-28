Here’s Our Rant About Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD)

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) went up by 7.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected 6.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that KRMD ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 25, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Repro Med Systems, Inc. Limited Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :KRMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRMD is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Repro Med Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.17. KRMD currently public float of 39.45M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRMD was 348.11K shares.

KRMD’s Market Performance

KRMD stocks went up by 6.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.19% and a quarterly performance of 28.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Repro Med Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.32% for KRMD stocks with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRMD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KRMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRMD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRMD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for KRMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KRMD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

KRMD Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRMD rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Repro Med Systems Inc. saw -25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMD starting from Beck James M, who sale 21,275 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, Beck James M now owns 1 shares of Repro Med Systems Inc., valued at $98,503 using the latest closing price.

FLETCHER R JOHN, the Chairman of the Board of Repro Med Systems Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that FLETCHER R JOHN is holding 82,990 shares at $107,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repro Med Systems Inc. stands at -5.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.08. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.24.