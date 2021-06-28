Here’s Our Rant About Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Galera to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GRTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Galera Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75. GRTX currently public float of 22.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRTX was 634.54K shares.

GRTX’s Market Performance

GRTX stocks went up by 7.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.61% and a quarterly performance of 6.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Galera Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.98% for GRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRTX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GRTX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GRTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GRTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GRTX Trading at 24.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.06. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from West Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, West Linda now owns 40,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $91,300 using the latest closing price.

West Linda, the Director of Galera Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that West Linda is holding 30,000 shares at $86,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -76.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.03. Equity return is now at value -492.90, with -81.20 for asset returns.

Based on Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,044.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.26. Total debt to assets is 75.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,040.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.