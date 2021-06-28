Here’s Our Rant About Akouos Inc. (AKUS)

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) went up by 12.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s stock price has collected 15.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Akouos Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ :AKUS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Akouos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.00. AKUS currently public float of 33.24M and currently shorts hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKUS was 159.68K shares.

AKUS’s Market Performance

AKUS stocks went up by 15.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.02% and a quarterly performance of -13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Akouos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.75% for AKUS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKUS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AKUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKUS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKUS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for AKUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AKUS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

AKUS Trading at 12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKUS rose by +15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Akouos Inc. saw -24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKUS starting from PARMAR KUSH, who sale 470,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, PARMAR KUSH now owns 982,453 shares of Akouos Inc., valued at $8,460,000 using the latest closing price.

5AM Ventures V, L.P., the 10% Owner of Akouos Inc., sale 470,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. is holding 982,453 shares at $8,460,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKUS

The total capital return value is set at -26.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.86. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akouos Inc. (AKUS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 4.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.01.