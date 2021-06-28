Here’s How Your Trade NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCA) Aggressively Right Now

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ :NGCA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of NGCA was 681.88K shares.

NGCA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.07% for NGCA stocks with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

NGCA Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGCA rose by +4.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, NextGen Acquisition Corp. II saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.