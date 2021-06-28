Here’s How Your Trade CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Aggressively Right Now

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) went down by -11.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s stock price has collected -4.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that CalAmp Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ :CAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAMP is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CalAmp Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.07, which is $2.24 above the current price. CAMP currently public float of 34.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAMP was 223.74K shares.

CAMP’s Market Performance

CAMP stocks went down by -4.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.61% and a quarterly performance of 15.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for CalAmp Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.75% for CAMP stocks with a simple moving average of 18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $16 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAMP reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for CAMP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CAMP, setting the target price at $8.25 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

CAMP Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.77. In addition, CalAmp Corp. saw 27.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from GARDNER JEFFERY R, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $12.66 back on May 14. After this action, GARDNER JEFFERY R now owns 158,701 shares of CalAmp Corp., valued at $6,330 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amal M, the Director of CalAmp Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $12.12 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Johnson Amal M is holding 97,049 shares at $60,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+38.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for CalAmp Corp. stands at -6.86. The total capital return value is set at -0.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.68. Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 219.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.67. Total debt to assets is 48.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.