Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy IKONICS Corporation (IKNX)?

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) went up by 64.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected 77.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that IKONICS Merger investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of IKONICS Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm – IKNX

Is It Worth Investing in IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ :IKNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IKNX is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for IKONICS Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IKNX currently public float of 0.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKNX was 232.52K shares.

IKNX’s Market Performance

IKNX stocks went up by 77.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 101.74% and a quarterly performance of 81.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 474.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.55% for IKONICS Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 78.39% for IKNX stocks with a simple moving average of 131.84% for the last 200 days.

IKNX Trading at 85.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares surge +103.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNX rose by +77.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +481.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, IKONICS Corporation saw 86.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKNX starting from NERGES JOSEPH R, who sale 390 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Mar 12. After this action, NERGES JOSEPH R now owns 318,779 shares of IKONICS Corporation, valued at $4,290 using the latest closing price.

NERGES JOSEPH R, the Confidentiality agreement of IKONICS Corporation, sale 6,231 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that NERGES JOSEPH R is holding 319,169 shares at $64,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.58 for the present operating margin

+29.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for IKONICS Corporation stands at -3.27. The total capital return value is set at -9.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on IKONICS Corporation (IKNX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.