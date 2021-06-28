Buy or Sell Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) went up by 10.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Streamline Health(R) Receives Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program Loan

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :STRM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRM is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $0.88 above the current price. STRM currently public float of 36.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRM was 217.90K shares.

STRM’s Market Performance

STRM stocks went up by 4.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.61% and a quarterly performance of -4.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Streamline Health Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for STRM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Hilliard Lyons, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STRM reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for STRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2008.

STRM Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8405. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. saw 19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRM starting from Tamarack Global Healthcare Fun, who purchase 625,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Mar 02. After this action, Tamarack Global Healthcare Fun now owns 4,930,882 shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.48 for the present operating margin

+45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stands at -42.30. The total capital return value is set at -28.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.83. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM), the company’s capital structure generated 15.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.46. Total debt to assets is 10.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.