Buy or Sell Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) went up by 12.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.70. The company’s stock price has collected 17.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/25/21 that Apogee Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :APOG) Right Now?

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APOG is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is -$5.55 below the current price. APOG currently public float of 24.97M and currently shorts hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APOG was 192.97K shares.

APOG’s Market Performance

APOG stocks went up by 17.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.67% and a quarterly performance of 10.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Apogee Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.80% for APOG stocks with a simple moving average of 31.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APOG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APOG reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for APOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2018.

APOG Trading at 16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APOG rose by +17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.65. In addition, Apogee Enterprises Inc. saw 36.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APOG starting from JOHNSON GARY ROBERT, who sale 1,219 shares at the price of $39.20 back on Jun 14. After this action, JOHNSON GARY ROBERT now owns 43,724 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc., valued at $47,779 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON GARY ROBERT, the Treasurer and Vice President of Apogee Enterprises Inc., sale 1,181 shares at $35.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that JOHNSON GARY ROBERT is holding 46,006 shares at $42,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+23.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apogee Enterprises Inc. stands at +1.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.09. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.51. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.