Buy or Sell Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s stock price has collected 9.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: APXT) and AvePoint Will Make a Donation to Girls Who Code for Every Shareholder who Votes on the Business Combination, up to $100,000 Total
APXT currently public float of 35.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APXT was 711.61K shares.
APXT’s Market Performance
APXT stocks went up by 9.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.56% and a quarterly performance of 7.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.96% for APXT stocks with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.
APXT Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought APXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.67% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, APXT rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for APXT
The total capital return value is set at -1.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.35. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -9.40 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.