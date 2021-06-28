American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Just Got Our Attention

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.09. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/25/21 that Amazon, Nike, American Airlines: Stocks That Defined the Week

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.19, which is -$3.31 below the current price. AAL currently public float of 636.29M and currently shorts hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 32.30M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.03% and a quarterly performance of -3.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.43% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of 23.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $29 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to AAL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

AAL Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.39. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 40.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.68 for the present operating margin

-42.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -51.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.40. Equity return is now at value 134.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.