We Analyzed the Future Direction of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), Here is What We Found

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.32. The company’s stock price has collected 9.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Epizyme Launches EZH2Now Testing Program with Quest Diagnostics for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ :EPZM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPZM is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Epizyme Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.63. EPZM currently public float of 79.08M and currently shorts hold a 15.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPZM was 1.05M shares.

EPZM’s Market Performance

EPZM stocks went up by 9.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.61% and a quarterly performance of 18.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Epizyme Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.15% for EPZM stocks with a simple moving average of -9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPZM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for EPZM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPZM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $16 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPZM reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EPZM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EPZM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

EPZM Trading at 15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPZM rose by +9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, Epizyme Inc. saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPZM starting from Kutok Jeffery, who sale 2,029 shares at the price of $8.80 back on Apr 05. After this action, Kutok Jeffery now owns 54,028 shares of Epizyme Inc., valued at $17,855 using the latest closing price.

MOTT DAVID M, the Director of Epizyme Inc., purchase 34,486 shares at $7.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that MOTT DAVID M is holding 150,900 shares at $274,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1430.12 for the present operating margin

+42.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Epizyme Inc. stands at -1469.95. The total capital return value is set at -54.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.75. Equity return is now at value -143.20, with -59.40 for asset returns.

Based on Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), the company’s capital structure generated 135.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.48. Total debt to assets is 52.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.33.