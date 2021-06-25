We Analyzed the Future Direction of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), Here is What We Found

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Benchmark Announces Appointment Of Lynn Wentworth To The Board Of Directors And Announces Board Member Resignation Of Merilee Raines

Is It Worth Investing in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ :CONE) Right Now?

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 187.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CONE is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for CyrusOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.50, which is $9.4 above the current price. CONE currently public float of 121.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CONE was 968.14K shares.

CONE’s Market Performance

CONE stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly performance of 6.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for CyrusOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for CONE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CONE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CONE stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CONE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CONE in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $80 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CONE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

CONE Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CONE rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.01. In addition, CyrusOne Inc. saw -2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CONE starting from Ferdman David H., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $79.63 back on Jun 11. After this action, Ferdman David H. now owns 76,666 shares of CyrusOne Inc., valued at $398,160 using the latest closing price.

Ferdman David H., the Director of CyrusOne Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $73.15 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Ferdman David H. is holding 81,666 shares at $731,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.97 for the present operating margin

+16.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyrusOne Inc. stands at +4.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.70. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), the company’s capital structure generated 144.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.04. Total debt to assets is 53.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.