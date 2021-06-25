Wall Street Pummels The New York Times Company (NYT) After Recent Earnings Report

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.73. The company’s stock price has collected 6.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/11/21 that Pulitzer Prizes Highlight Coverage Related to Floyd Killing, Covid-19

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE :NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYT is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for The New York Times Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.63, which is $9.09 above the current price. NYT currently public float of 164.52M and currently shorts hold a 11.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYT was 1.87M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT stocks went up by 6.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.56% and a quarterly performance of -11.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for The New York Times Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for NYT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $48 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYT reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for NYT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to NYT, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

NYT Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.96. In addition, The New York Times Company saw -17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Sulzberger Arthur G., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Feb 25. After this action, Sulzberger Arthur G. now owns 53,619 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $104,560 using the latest closing price.

Perpich David S., the Director of The New York Times Company, sale 1,332 shares at $48.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Perpich David S. is holding 18,398 shares at $65,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.25 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.45. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.