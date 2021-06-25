The Chart for Intuit Inc. (INTU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $482.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Intuit Launches New Accelerator for AI-focused Startups to Help Communities Overcome Financial Challenges in North America

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ :INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Intuit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $502.23, which is $16.69 above the current price. INTU currently public float of 265.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.23M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stocks went up by 1.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.94% and a quarterly performance of 29.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for Intuit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.42% for INTU stocks with a simple moving average of 26.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $470 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $475. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INTU, setting the target price at $460 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

INTU Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $464.20. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 27.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from FLOURNOY MARK J, who sale 665 shares at the price of $475.27 back on Jun 17. After this action, FLOURNOY MARK J now owns 1,520 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $316,055 using the latest closing price.

Chriss James Alexander, the EVP, SBSEG of Intuit Inc., sale 327 shares at $435.00 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Chriss James Alexander is holding 300 shares at $142,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.34 for the present operating margin

+81.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 33.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.78. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 71.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.59. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.