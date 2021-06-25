Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $407.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $402.86, which is $11.69 above the current price. GNRC currently public float of 61.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNRC was 692.59K shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.48% and a quarterly performance of 30.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 246.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Generac Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.79% for GNRC stocks with a simple moving average of 45.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $400 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $420. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GNRC, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

GNRC Trading at 19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $354.83. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 72.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, who sale 4,784 shares at the price of $385.00 back on Jun 18. After this action, Kanuru Rajendra Kumar now owns 12,270 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $1,841,840 using the latest closing price.

Wilde Erik, the EVP Industrial, NAM of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 1,205 shares at $380.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Wilde Erik is holding 14,471 shares at $457,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.19 for the present operating margin

+37.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +14.06. The total capital return value is set at 21.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.72. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.57. Total debt to assets is 29.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.