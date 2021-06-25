PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) went up by 6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s stock price has collected 9.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that PLBY Group Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PLBY Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.25, which is $7.68 above the current price. PLBY currently public float of 11.99M and currently shorts hold a 25.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLBY was 2.99M shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stocks went up by 9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of 130.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.43% for PLBY Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.18% for PLBY stocks with a simple moving average of 92.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to PLBY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

PLBY Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +295.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.45. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw 276.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Fortress Investment Group LLC, who sale 124,809 shares at the price of $43.10 back on Jun 01. After this action, Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 3,157,109 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $5,379,286 using the latest closing price.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, the 10% Owner of PLBY Group Inc., sale 153,318 shares at $46.65 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Fortress Investment Group LLC is holding 3,281,918 shares at $7,151,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

The total capital return value is set at -3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.79. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.