Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) went down by -4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Orion Engineered Carbons Settles Dispute with Former Owner Evonik Over Indemnity Claims from The Acquisition of Evonik’s Global Carbon Black Business in 2011

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE :OEC) Right Now?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OEC is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.14, which is $6.3 above the current price. OEC currently public float of 59.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OEC was 343.14K shares.

OEC’s Market Performance

OEC stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.84% and a quarterly performance of -4.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.56% for OEC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OEC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for OEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to OEC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

OEC Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. saw 9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from Winkhaus Hans Dietrich, who purchase 4,816 shares at the price of $14.52 back on Nov 12. After this action, Winkhaus Hans Dietrich now owns 8,816 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., valued at $69,928 using the latest closing price.

Winkhaus Hans Dietrich, the Director of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., sale 4,816 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Winkhaus Hans Dietrich is holding 4,000 shares at $72,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.45 for the present operating margin

+25.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stands at +1.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.08. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC), the company’s capital structure generated 455.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.01. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 403.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.