nCino Inc. (NCNO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that nCino Announces the Winners of Its Inaugural Customer Awards Program

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for nCino Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.89, which is $21.8 above the current price. NCNO currently public float of 52.14M and currently shorts hold a 7.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 849.90K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stocks went up by 0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.19% and a quarterly performance of -0.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for nCino Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCNO, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

NCNO Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.75. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from RUH WILLIAM J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $65.02 back on Jun 18. After this action, RUH WILLIAM J now owns 341,201 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $650,150 using the latest closing price.

RUH WILLIAM J, the Director of nCino Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $63.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that RUH WILLIAM J is holding 351,201 shares at $315,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.86 for the present operating margin

+54.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at -13.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.33. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on nCino Inc. (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.68. Total debt to assets is 2.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.