Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.68. The company’s stock price has collected -2.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that Columbia Banking System, Inc. Enters California Through The Acquisition Of Bank Of Commerce Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ :COLB) Right Now?

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLB is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.90, which is $6.98 above the current price. COLB currently public float of 70.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLB was 293.75K shares.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.70% and a quarterly performance of -10.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Columbia Banking System Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.28% for COLB stocks with a simple moving average of 3.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $47 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to COLB, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

COLB Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.49. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from Deer Aaron James, who purchase 935 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Feb 15. After this action, Deer Aaron James now owns 6,371 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $22,496 using the latest closing price.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the EVP and General Counsel of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 219 shares at $24.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO is holding 18,985 shares at $5,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +24.67. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53.

Based on Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 1.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.