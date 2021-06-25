Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) went up by 6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.20. The company’s stock price has collected 7.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Tab-cel(R) Long-Term Overall Survival Data for Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease After Solid Organ Transplant at ATC 2021 Virtual Connect

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.50. ATRA currently public float of 83.58M and currently shorts hold a 15.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRA was 895.34K shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA stocks went up by 7.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.32% and a quarterly performance of 12.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.45% for ATRA stocks with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ATRA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

ATRA Trading at 17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +21.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Yarema Kristin, who purchase 32,333 shares at the price of $14.57 back on Jun 14. After this action, Yarema Kristin now owns 125,882 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $471,065 using the latest closing price.

Yarema Kristin, the Chief Commercial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., purchase 2,021 shares at $14.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Yarema Kristin is holding 93,549 shares at $29,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

The total capital return value is set at -78.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.55. Equity return is now at value -78.00, with -63.80 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.18. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.