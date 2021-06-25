Is Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) a Keeper?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :CIK) Right Now?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.17 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CIK was 938.23K shares.

CIK’s Market Performance

CIK stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.56% and a quarterly performance of 6.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for CIK stocks with a simple moving average of 8.79% for the last 200 days.

CIK Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIK rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. saw 11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.