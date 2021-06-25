Here’s How Your Trade Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Aggressively Right Now

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) went up by 15.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s stock price has collected 23.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Regional Health Properties, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Exchange Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX :RHE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHE is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Regional Health Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.00. RHE currently public float of 1.51M and currently shorts hold a 20.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHE was 5.36M shares.

RHE’s Market Performance

RHE stocks went up by 23.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.70% and a quarterly performance of 203.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 934.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.84% for Regional Health Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.56% for RHE stocks with a simple moving average of 174.69% for the last 200 days.

RHE Trading at 28.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +201.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHE rose by +23.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,022.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Regional Health Properties Inc. saw 304.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHE starting from Tenwick David A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 15. After this action, Tenwick David A now owns 31,985 shares of Regional Health Properties Inc., valued at $60,150 using the latest closing price.

Tenwick David A, the Director of Regional Health Properties Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Tenwick David A is holding 36,985 shares at $90,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+39.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regional Health Properties Inc. stands at -3.44. The total capital return value is set at 2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.63. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE), the company’s capital structure generated 813.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.