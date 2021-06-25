Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.42. The company’s stock price has collected 4.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that Hannon Armstrong Upsizes and Prices Offering of $1 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE :HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.00, which is $7.06 above the current price. HASI currently public float of 76.16M and currently shorts hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HASI was 622.39K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stocks went up by 4.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.40% and a quarterly performance of 5.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.61% for HASI stocks with a simple moving average of 7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HASI, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

HASI Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.12. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Pangburn Marc T., who sale 400 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Jun 04. After this action, Pangburn Marc T. now owns 54,971 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $19,180 using the latest closing price.

Eckel Jeffrey, the President and CEO of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., sale 63,334 shares at $45.56 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Eckel Jeffrey is holding 94,327 shares at $2,885,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +43.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 179.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.28. Total debt to assets is 62.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.