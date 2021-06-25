Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Coupa Unveils New Product Innovations Enabling Sustainable Business Impact

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $283.10, which is $35.0 above the current price. COUP currently public float of 68.23M and currently shorts hold a 11.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 1.25M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went up by 5.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.48% and a quarterly performance of 4.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.38% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COUP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COUP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $255 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $326, previously predicting the price at $386. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to COUP, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

COUP Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.50. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Ford Todd R, who sale 2,984 shares at the price of $243.49 back on Jun 22. After this action, Ford Todd R now owns 19,669 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $726,584 using the latest closing price.

Tiscornia Anthony D, the Chief Financial Officer of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 1,166 shares at $243.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Tiscornia Anthony D is holding 496 shares at $283,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.17 for the present operating margin

+55.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -33.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), the company’s capital structure generated 149.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 49.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.