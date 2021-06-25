Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Just Got Our Attention

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Celsius Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 636.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.25, which is $13.02 above the current price. CELH currently public float of 19.27M and currently shorts hold a 13.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.18M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went up by 13.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.00% and a quarterly performance of 62.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 601.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for Celsius Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.84% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of 59.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

CELH Trading at 19.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +291.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.00. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from HARRINGTON KEVIN, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, HARRINGTON KEVIN now owns 3,685 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $4,375,000 using the latest closing price.

Castaldo Nicholas, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 68,978 shares at $62.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Castaldo Nicholas is holding 40,829 shares at $4,311,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+45.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.11. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.