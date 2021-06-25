Can MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Remain Competitive?

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.33. The company’s stock price has collected 2.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that MasTec Senior Management to Present at the KeyBanc, Stifel and Baird Virtual Investor Conferences in June

Is It Worth Investing in MasTec Inc. (NYSE :MTZ) Right Now?

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTZ is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for MasTec Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.33, which is $18.45 above the current price. MTZ currently public float of 55.86M and currently shorts hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTZ was 892.51K shares.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.78% and a quarterly performance of 21.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for MasTec Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.75% for MTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 35.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MTZ, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

MTZ Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.13. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw 57.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from Campbell C Robert, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.14 back on May 17. After this action, Campbell C Robert now owns 49,827 shares of MasTec Inc., valued at $360,429 using the latest closing price.

Csiszar Ernst N, the Director of MasTec Inc., sale 1,564 shares at $91.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Csiszar Ernst N is holding 25,000 shares at $142,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.09 for the present operating margin

+11.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on MasTec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.