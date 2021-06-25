Buy or Sell Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that ELS Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE :ELS) Right Now?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELS is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.00, which is $2.72 above the current price. ELS currently public float of 173.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELS was 838.61K shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.46% and a quarterly performance of 18.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.43% for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for ELS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELS reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for ELS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ELS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

ELS Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.55. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELS starting from Seavey Paul, who sale 17,836 shares at the price of $66.53 back on Aug 05. After this action, Seavey Paul now owns 132,304 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., valued at $1,186,577 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.10 for the present operating margin

+40.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +25.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.83. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 217.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.50. Total debt to assets is 60.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.