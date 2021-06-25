Buy or Sell AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s stock price has collected -10.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that AFC Gamma, Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering

Is It Worth Investing in AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ :AFCG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AFC Gamma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.18. AFCG currently public float of 4.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFCG was 80.64K shares.

AFCG’s Market Performance

AFCG stocks went down by -10.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.48% and a quarterly performance of 0.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for AFC Gamma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.32% for AFCG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFCG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AFCG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFCG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $25 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFCG reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for AFCG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AFCG, setting the target price at $25.70 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

AFCG Trading at -10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFCG fell by -10.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, AFC Gamma Inc. saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFCG starting from HARRISON THOMAS L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HARRISON THOMAS L now owns 15,028 shares of AFC Gamma Inc., valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Kalikow Jonathan Gilbert, the Head of Real Estate of AFC Gamma Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Kalikow Jonathan Gilbert is holding 5,000 shares at $95,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.10 for the present operating margin

+93.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for AFC Gamma Inc. stands at +77.10.