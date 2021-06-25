agilon health inc. (AGL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) went down by -2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.83. The company’s stock price has collected -4.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that agilon health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE :AGL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for agilon health inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00. AGL currently public float of 382.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGL was 1.14M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for agilon health inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.40% for AGL stocks with a simple moving average of 18.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

AGL Trading at 18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -4.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.72. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -5.19.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.