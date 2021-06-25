A Lesson to Learn: X Financial (XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) went up by 19.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s stock price has collected 20.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that X Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE :XYF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for X Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.10. XYF currently public float of 15.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYF was 208.36K shares.

XYF’s Market Performance

XYF stocks went up by 20.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 125.78% and a quarterly performance of 230.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 309.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.23% for X Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.80% for XYF stocks with a simple moving average of 254.42% for the last 200 days.

XYF Trading at 119.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.89%, as shares surge +109.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +265.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF rose by +20.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +435.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, X Financial saw 478.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.08 for the present operating margin

+6.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial stands at -59.25. The total capital return value is set at -40.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.43. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on X Financial (XYF), the company’s capital structure generated 12.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.38. Total debt to assets is 5.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.