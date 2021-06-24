WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.50. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. Announces Merger of VIYI Algorithm Inc. and Venus Acquisition Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ :WIMI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $1.52 above the current price. WIMI currently public float of 46.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIMI was 2.87M shares.

WIMI’s Market Performance

WIMI stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.41% and a quarterly performance of -13.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for WIMI stocks with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIMI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WIMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIMI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2020.

WIMI Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIMI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. saw -4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.86 for the present operating margin

+22.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stands at -19.73. The total capital return value is set at -18.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.00.

Based on WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 8.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.