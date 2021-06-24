Why Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) went up by 3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Forest Road Acquisition Corp., The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness Announce Expected Closing of Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.75. Today, the average trading volume of FRX was 1.31M shares.

FRX’s Market Performance

FRX stocks went up by 3.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.54% and a quarterly performance of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Forest Road Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.81% for FRX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for FRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 07th, 2021.

FRX Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRX rose by +3.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.