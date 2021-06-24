We Analyzed the Future Direction of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (MAAC), Here is What We Found – News Heater
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (MAAC), Here is What We Found

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.87. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Roivant Provides Corporate Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :MAAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MAAC currently public float of 30.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAAC was 419.98K shares.

MAAC’s Market Performance

MAAC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of 2.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.32% for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for MAAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.29% for the last 200 days.

MAAC Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAAC fell by -0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

