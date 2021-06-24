We Analyzed the Future Direction of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), Here is What We Found

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.80. The company’s stock price has collected 21.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/09/21 that Laredo Petroleum Announces Transformative Transactions

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 4.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.20, which is -$18.12 below the current price. LPI currently public float of 12.08M and currently shorts hold a 10.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 560.09K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went up by 21.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.99% and a quarterly performance of 180.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 419.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Laredo Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.69% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of 188.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPI reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for LPI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LPI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

LPI Trading at 62.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +58.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI rose by +21.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +462.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.53. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw 311.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from Levy James R., who sale 408,752 shares at the price of $12.01 back on Nov 30. After this action, Levy James R. now owns 0 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $4,907,517 using the latest closing price.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity , the 10% Owner of Laredo Petroleum Inc., sale 408,752 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Warburg Pincus Private Equity is holding 0 shares at $4,907,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.13 for the present operating margin

+13.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stands at -129.09. The total capital return value is set at 2.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.70. Equity return is now at value -958.30, with -64.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.