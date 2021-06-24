We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), Here is What We Found

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.93. The company’s stock price has collected 12.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Ceridian recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.64, which is $11.17 above the current price. CDAY currently public float of 147.90M and currently shorts hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 879.15K shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went up by 12.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.55% and a quarterly performance of 18.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.84% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 5.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDAY, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

CDAY Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.63. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $85.61 back on Jun 07. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 113,111 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $342,440 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Jeffrey Scott, the Head of Acct & Fin Reporting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 157 shares at $84.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Jacobs Jeffrey Scott is holding 4,684 shares at $13,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 33.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.33. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.