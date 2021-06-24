Wall Street Pummels Capitol Investment Corp. V (CAP) After Recent Earnings Report

Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity Officer, Public Company CFO, and Decades of EY Leadership Upon Going Public

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE :CAP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Capitol Investment Corp. V declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CAP currently public float of 31.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAP was 245.68K shares.

CAP’s Market Performance

CAP stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.31% for Capitol Investment Corp. V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for CAP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.71% for the last 200 days.

CAP Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAP rose by +0.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Capitol Investment Corp. V saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAP

The total capital return value is set at -0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.50.