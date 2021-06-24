The Chart for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/22/21 that Wage Gains at Factories Fall Behind Growth in Fast Food

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ :GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Gentex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.38, which is $6.76 above the current price. GNTX currently public float of 240.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNTX was 1.29M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.59% and a quarterly performance of -4.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Gentex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for GNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNTX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for GNTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to GNTX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.81. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw -3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Zang Ling, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $34.34 back on Jun 08. After this action, Zang Ling now owns 11,138 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $343,400 using the latest closing price.

Hollars James A, the Director of Gentex Corporation, sale 4,061 shares at $34.68 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Hollars James A is holding 36,149 shares at $140,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+35.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 20.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.56.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.