Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Involta and Radware Join Forces to Deliver DDoS Protection for Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Financial Services Enterprises

Is It Worth Investing in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ :RDWR) Right Now?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 134.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDWR is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Radware Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is $1.66 above the current price. RDWR currently public float of 37.84M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDWR was 343.41K shares.

RDWR’s Market Performance

RDWR stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 17.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Radware Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.85% for RDWR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.52% for the last 200 days.

RDWR Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDWR fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.80. In addition, Radware Ltd. saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+81.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radware Ltd. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 1.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Radware Ltd. (RDWR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.19. Total debt to assets is 4.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.