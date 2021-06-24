Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) Just Got Our Attention

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) went up by 10.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that 50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th – 15th, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTIX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PTIX currently public float of 6.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTIX was 5.53M shares.

PTIX’s Market Performance

PTIX stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.02% and a quarterly performance of 11.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.13% for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.01% for PTIX stocks with a simple moving average of -60.76% for the last 200 days.

PTIX Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.62%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTIX fell by -1.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. saw 191.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTIX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.