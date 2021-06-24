OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) went down by -9.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s stock price has collected -12.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that OneSpaWorld Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :OSW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSW is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $1.8 above the current price. OSW currently public float of 25.32M and currently shorts hold a 23.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSW was 303.75K shares.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW stocks went down by -12.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.08% and a quarterly performance of 2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.83% for OSW stocks with a simple moving average of 8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

OSW Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW fell by -12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.32 for the present operating margin

-45.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at -231.95. The total capital return value is set at -9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.04. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.03. Total debt to assets is 32.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.