Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) went up by 2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s stock price has collected 4.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE :TALO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Talos Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.71, which is -$1.4 below the current price. TALO currently public float of 46.74M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALO was 606.96K shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO stocks went up by 4.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.31% and a quarterly performance of 50.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Talos Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.77% for TALO stocks with a simple moving average of 83.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

TALO Trading at 36.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +38.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw 126.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Apollo Management Holdings GP,, who sale 108,650 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jun 22. After this action, Apollo Management Holdings GP, now owns 17,014,827 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $1,945,791 using the latest closing price.

Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc., sale 126,099 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Apollo Management Holdings GP, is holding 17,123,477 shares at $2,246,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.60 for the present operating margin

-12.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at -79.25. The total capital return value is set at -7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 115.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.54. Total debt to assets is 37.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.