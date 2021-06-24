Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) went down by -23.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.98. The company’s stock price has collected -13.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Portage Biotech Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Portage Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PRTG currently public float of 4.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTG was 19.01K shares.

PRTG’s Market Performance

PRTG stocks went down by -13.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.27% and a quarterly performance of 20.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 216.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Portage Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.40% for PRTG stocks with a simple moving average of 23.27% for the last 200 days.

PRTG Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.78%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTG fell by -38.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.36. In addition, Portage Biotech Inc. saw 77.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTG

The total capital return value is set at -3.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.27. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.65. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.