Is Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) a Keeper?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Encore At Wynn Las Vegas Introduces Dog-Friendly Resort Program

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.33, which is $4.05 above the current price. WYNN currently public float of 105.42M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.18M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.71% and a quarterly performance of 0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $126 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WYNN, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.38. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Whittemore Ellen F, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $135.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Whittemore Ellen F now owns 37,355 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 400 shares at $125.30 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 8,507 shares at $50,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.47 for the present operating margin

-17.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -98.63. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.