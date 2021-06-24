Is Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) a Keeper?

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.95. The company’s stock price has collected 35.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – RAVN, LDL, ICON, TGRF, INSW

Is It Worth Investing in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :RAVN) Right Now?

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAVN is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Raven Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.67, which is -$8.56 below the current price. RAVN currently public float of 35.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAVN was 407.60K shares.

RAVN’s Market Performance

RAVN stocks went up by 35.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.46% and a quarterly performance of 82.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 174.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Raven Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.76% for RAVN stocks with a simple moving average of 71.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAVN

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAVN reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RAVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RAVN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

RAVN Trading at 36.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +32.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVN rose by +35.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.81. In addition, Raven Industries Inc. saw 75.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVN starting from LeBaron Marc E, who purchase 4,368 shares at the price of $25.18 back on Sep 01. After this action, LeBaron Marc E now owns 11,151 shares of Raven Industries Inc., valued at $109,981 using the latest closing price.

Andringa Jason M, the Director of Raven Industries Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $20.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Andringa Jason M is holding 15,000 shares at $60,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.52 for the present operating margin

+33.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raven Industries Inc. stands at +5.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.75. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.90. Total debt to assets is 2.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.