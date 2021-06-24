Is a Correction Looming Ahead for UGI Corporation (UGI)

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/21/21 that UGI Announces Virtual Investor Day Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corporation (NYSE :UGI) Right Now?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for UGI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.25, which is $3.8 above the current price. UGI currently public float of 207.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGI was 960.74K shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.66% and a quarterly performance of 14.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for UGI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.12% for UGI stocks with a simple moving average of 20.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $51 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UGI, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

UGI Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.58. In addition, UGI Corporation saw 32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Bort M Shawn, who sale 12,750 shares at the price of $46.58 back on Jun 16. After this action, Bort M Shawn now owns 14,345 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $593,926 using the latest closing price.

Bergman Laurie, the VP, CAO & Corporate Controller of UGI Corporation, sale 8,830 shares at $45.74 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Bergman Laurie is holding 3,682 shares at $403,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.83 for the present operating margin

+44.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corporation stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corporation (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 164.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.23. Total debt to assets is 48.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.