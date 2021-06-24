Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SC Health Corporation (SCPE)

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – SCPE, SPNV, FTCV, CTAC, ITAC

Is It Worth Investing in SC Health Corporation (NYSE :SCPE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SC Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SCPE currently public float of 17.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPE was 133.84K shares.

SCPE’s Market Performance

SCPE stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.33% for SC Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.11% for SCPE stocks with a simple moving average of -1.10% for the last 200 days.

SCPE Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPE fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, SC Health Corporation saw -1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPE starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Feb 19. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 1,716,902 shares of SC Health Corporation, valued at $107,500 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of SC Health Corporation, sale 3,400 shares at $10.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,726,902 shares at $36,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPE

The total capital return value is set at -1.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.65. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on SC Health Corporation (SCPE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.