Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.20. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Quanergy to Publicly List Through a Business Combination With CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. to Democratize Smart LiDAR Solutions for the Automotive and IoT Markets

Is It Worth Investing in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :CCAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCAC currently public float of 27.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCAC was 333.39K shares.

CCAC’s Market Performance

CCAC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.81% and a quarterly performance of -1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.39% for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for CCAC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.88% for the last 200 days.

CCAC Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCAC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.04. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.82.